Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic News: Team-high 32 points not enough

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Doncic tallied 32 points (11-29 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals over 39 minutes in the Lakers' 113-110 loss to the Pistons on Monday.

Doncic was cleared to play Monday after successfully appealing his one-game suspension from the league. He came out swinging with 17 points in the first quarter but connected on six of 19 field-goal attempts over the last three frames (including 1-for-6 from beyond the arc). Though an inefficient shooting night Monday, Doncic has logged 30-plus points over his last 10 outings, highlighted by his 60-point scoring barrage against the Heat in Friday's win. The Lakers complete their six-game road trip Wednesday against the Pacers.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
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