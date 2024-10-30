Luka Doncic News: Teases triple-double against Minny

Doncic ended Tuesday's 120-114 victory over the Timberwolves with 24 points (10-27 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 40 minutes.

Despite a minor knee injury he suffered late in the second quarter, Doncic still saw his biggest workload of 2024-25 in a rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals. The 25-year-old superstar has dished eight or more assists in three of four games so far while pulling down at least eight rebounds in each contest.