Luka Doncic News: Terrific line in win

Doncic amassed 36 points (14-27 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Monday's 100-92 win over the Rockets.

The Lakers are rolling right now with six straight wins, and Doncic appears to be in elite form. During that stretch, Doncic is shooting 48.7 percent from the field to go with averages of 37.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 2.2 steals, 1.2 blocks and 5.5 three-pointers.