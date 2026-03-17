Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic News: Terrific line in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 8:32am

Doncic amassed 36 points (14-27 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Monday's 100-92 win over the Rockets.

The Lakers are rolling right now with six straight wins, and Doncic appears to be in elite form. During that stretch, Doncic is shooting 48.7 percent from the field to go with averages of 37.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 2.2 steals, 1.2 blocks and 5.5 three-pointers.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Doncic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Doncic See More
Rockets vs. Lakers Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 16, 2025)
NBA
Rockets vs. Lakers Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 16, 2025)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 16
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 16
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings Recap: Jokic & Doncic Dominate, Giddey Emerges
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings Recap: Jokic & Doncic Dominate, Giddey Emerges
Author Image
Alex Barutha
Yesterday