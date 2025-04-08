Luka Doncic News: Tossed against OKC on Tuesday

Doncic was ejected during the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game against the Thunder after being assessed his second technical foul, Nick Crain of Forbes.com reports.

Doncic appeared to get into an argument with a fan sitting courtside and was ejected with 7:40 remaining in the final quarter. He will finish Tuesday's contest with 23 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five assists, three rebounds and a block across 31 minutes. Gabe Vincent will likely see an uptick in playing time the rest of the way due to Doncic being ejected.