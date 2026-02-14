Luka Doncic News: Will play in All-Star Game
Doncic (hamstring) will start Sunday's All-Star Game against the USA Stars and be on a minutes restriction, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
Doncic missed the Lakers' final four games prior to the All-Star break due to a left hamstring strain, but he'll suit up Sunday for Team World. However, the superstar is only expected to play in the first game of the round-robin tournament. With Doncic returning to action for the All-Star Game, it appears likely he'll be ready to go by the Lakers' game against the Clippers on Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Doncic See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 122 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 122 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 122 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 104 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Doncic See More