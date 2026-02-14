Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic News: Will play in All-Star Game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2026 at 11:31am

Doncic (hamstring) will start Sunday's All-Star Game against the USA Stars and be on a minutes restriction, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Doncic missed the Lakers' final four games prior to the All-Star break due to a left hamstring strain, but he'll suit up Sunday for Team World. However, the superstar is only expected to play in the first game of the round-robin tournament. With Doncic returning to action for the All-Star Game, it appears likely he'll be ready to go by the Lakers' game against the Clippers on Friday.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
