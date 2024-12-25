Fantasy Basketball
Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic News: Will play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Doncic (heel) is available for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

As expected, Doncic has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up on Christmas Day. After missing two games with a left heel contusion, Doncic returned to action Monday and posted 27 points (10-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 30 minutes during a blowout win over the Trail Blazers.

Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
