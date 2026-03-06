Luka Garza headshot

Luka Garza News: Adds 10 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Garza contributed 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks and one assist over 18 minutes during Friday's 120-100 win over the Mavericks.

Garza saw at least 15 minutes of action for a third consecutive contest due to Nikola Vucevic suffering a fractured finger in the opening quarter. Garza turned in a solid outing on the offensive end, scoring in double figures for the first time since Feb. 4. He also chipped in at least two blocks for just the third time this season. Vucevic is expected to miss at least one month with the finger injury, so Garza is likely to operate as Neemias Queta's primary backup for the time being.

