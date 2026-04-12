Luka Garza News: Dominates in unlikely win
Garza supplied 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 113-108 win over the Magic.
Garza was a force to be reckoned with, helping lift Boston to an impressive victory over Orlando. This performance puts a cherry on top of what has been a solid campaign for Garza, albeit as the second or third-string center on most nights. With Neemias Queta (toe) and Nikola Vucevic (finger) both likely to return for the playoffs, Garza will almost certainly resume his role as a depth piece.
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