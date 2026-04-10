Luka Garza News: Fills box score off bench

Garza had 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 16 minutes during Friday's 144-118 win over the Pelicans.

The Celtics held Neemias Queta to just 13 minutes Friday, which was likely done in an effort to preserve the standout big man ahead of the playoffs. Garza hadn't appeared in any of Boston's prior three games, which went hand-in-hand with the return of Nikola Vucevic, and he may move back out of the rotation once the postseason begins.