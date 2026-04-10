Luka Garza headshot

Luka Garza News: Fills box score off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Garza had 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 16 minutes during Friday's 144-118 win over the Pelicans.

The Celtics held Neemias Queta to just 13 minutes Friday, which was likely done in an effort to preserve the standout big man ahead of the playoffs. Garza hadn't appeared in any of Boston's prior three games, which went hand-in-hand with the return of Nikola Vucevic, and he may move back out of the rotation once the postseason begins.

Luka Garza
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Garza See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Garza See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
11 days ago