Luka Garza News: Garbage time special

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Garza provided two points (1-2 FG) and four rebounds in four minutes during Saturday's 133-104 win over Denver.

Garza played fewer than five minutes for the fifth straight game, another in a string of unimpactful performances. At this point, he is not even an every-night part of the rotation, typically making an appearance only during garbage time. Across 14 games played, he is averaging just 2.9 points and 1.1 rebounds.

