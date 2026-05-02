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Luka Garza News: Goes scoreless in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 9:07pm

Garza produced zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one block in nine minutes during Saturday's 109-100 loss to the 76ers in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Garza was elevated into the starting lineup, presumably to deal with the size of Joel Embiid. Although it may have made sense on the surface, Garza was simply no match for Embiid on either end of the floor and ended up playing just nine minutes. The Game 7 loss closes out what was an indifferent season for Garza. While he was mostly a part of the rotation, his role fluctuated and his playing time was typically reliant on the availability of either Neemias Queta or Nikola Vucevic. Across 69 regular-season appearances (six starts), Garza averaged 8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 16.2 minutes per contest.

Luka Garza
Boston Celtics
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