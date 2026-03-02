Luka Garza News: Grabs 10 boards Monday
Garza racked up seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes during Monday's 108-81 win over the Bucks.
Garza saw meaningful minutes, with Neemias Queta given the night off for rest purposes. Although Garza had been trending up prior to the trade deadline, the acquisition of Nikola Vucevic put an end to any fantasy upside he might have had. For now, he should be looked at as nothing more than a schedule-based streaming consideration.
