Luka Garza News: Joining first unit
Garza is starting Monday's game against the Hawks, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Neemias Queta (thumb) has been ruled out for Monday's clash, which opens the door for Garza to make his fifth start of the 2025-26 campaign. His last start dates back to Feb. 8 against New York, when he recorded six points and three rebounds in 15 minutes.
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