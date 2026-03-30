Luka Garza headshot

Luka Garza News: Joining first unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 5:24pm

Garza is starting Monday's game against the Hawks, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Neemias Queta (thumb) has been ruled out for Monday's clash, which opens the door for Garza to make his fifth start of the 2025-26 campaign. His last start dates back to Feb. 8 against New York, when he recorded six points and three rebounds in 15 minutes.

Luka Garza
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Garza See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Garza See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
61 days ago