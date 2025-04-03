Fantasy Basketball
Luka Garza headshot

Luka Garza News: Muted role continues Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Garza accumulated three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across two minutes during Thursday's 105-90 victory over the Nets.

Garza made a garbage time appearance, playing fewer than 10 minutes for the 16th straight game. With both Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid healthy, Garza's purpose is as an emergency piece only. In his last 20 games, Garza is averaging 3.9 points and 1.6 rebounds in 6.3 minutes per game.

