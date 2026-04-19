Luka Garza News: Not starting Game 1
Garza is not in the Celtics' lineup against the 76ers for Game 1 on Sunday.
Garza started in Boston's regular-season finale against Orlando on April 12, when he played 38 minutes and finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and three three-pointers in a 113-108 win. He will retreat to the bench for Sunday's contest and serve in a backup role behind Neemias Queta and Nikola Vucevic, though Garzamay have a hard time finding some playing time given that rotations tend to shrink for the playoffs.
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