Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luka Garza headshot

Luka Garza News: Posts season-high 16 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 10:25am

Garza finished Thursday's 138-113 win over Utah with 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one block in 14 minutes.

Garza received increased playing time during Thursday's blowout win and recorded a season-high 16 points. While the 25-year-old big man is averaging 4.9 minutes across 16 appearances this season, his 60.0/41.7/70.0 shooting splits are impressive.

Luka Garza
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now