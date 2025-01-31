Luka Garza News: Posts season-high 16 points

Garza finished Thursday's 138-113 win over Utah with 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one block in 14 minutes.

Garza received increased playing time during Thursday's blowout win and recorded a season-high 16 points. While the 25-year-old big man is averaging 4.9 minutes across 16 appearances this season, his 60.0/41.7/70.0 shooting splits are impressive.