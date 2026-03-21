Luka Garza News: Scores season-high 22 points
Garza provided 22 points (9-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 117-112 victory over the Grizzlies.
Despite coming off the bench, Garza was one of the most productive players for the Celtics in this tight win and ended up delivering a new season-high mark in scoring. Don't expect the big man to suddenly become a reliable scoring weapon for Boston, let alone a player you should target in fantasy ahead of the playoffs. This was likely a one-off performance for the big man, who has scored at least 15 points in just nine of his 60 appearances in 2025-26. Garza was averaging just 8.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in March before this 22-point explosion.
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