Luka Garza headshot

Luka Garza News: Starting sans Queta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Garza is in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Magic on Sunday.

With Neemias Queta (toe) sidelined, Garza will be in Boston's starting five for the sixth time this season. Garza's last start took place March 30 against the Hawks, when he played 28 minutes and finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one block in a 112-102 loss.

Luka Garza
Boston Celtics
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