Luka Garza News: Starting Saturday

Garza will start Saturday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against Philadelphia, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The 27-year-old center will get the starting nod over Neemias Queta in Saturday's do-or-die matchup. Garza started six games in the regular season, during which he averaged 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 22.7 minutes per showing.