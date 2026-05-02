Luka Garza News: Starting Saturday
Garza will start Saturday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against Philadelphia, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The 27-year-old center will get the starting nod over Neemias Queta in Saturday's do-or-die matchup. Garza started six games in the regular season, during which he averaged 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 22.7 minutes per showing.
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