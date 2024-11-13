Luke Avdalovic News: Buries five threes in G League

Avdalovic generated 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds and a steal across 16 minutes of Sunday's 122-120 win over the G League Magic.

Avdalovic knocked down 40 percent of his three-point attempts during the 2023-24 G League regular season, and he's picked up right where he left off. The 26-year-old drilled five three-pointers and paced the Austin reserves in points despite seeing just 16 minutes.