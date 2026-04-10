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Luke Kennard Injury: May be rested

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Kennard is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns due to left finger injury management.

Kennard may be rested for the second leg of this back-to-back set after logging 32 minutes with 14 points Thursday. Nick Smith and Bronny James could be pressed into larger roles if Kennard is held out.

Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers
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