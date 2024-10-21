Luke Kennard Injury: Out for first week

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Monday that Kennard won't be available for at least the first week of the regular season, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Kennard can be safely ruled out for Wednesday's opener versus the Jazz as well as the Grizzlies' weekend back-to-back set Friday and Saturday versus the Rockets and Magic, respectively, while he recovers from foot soreness, which he suffered during a preseason contest last week. Of the five players the Grizzlies have ruled out for the season opener, Kennard and Jaren Jackson (hamstring) look to be the closest to returning, but Kennard is still likely in line for a bench role behind starting wings Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart once he's cleared to debut.