Luke Kennard Injury: Practices, but remains out

Kennard (foot) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, but coach Taylor Jenkins said the sharpshooter will need to build up over the next week, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Kennard has yet to make his regular-season debut due to foot soreness, but he's getting closer to game action. It sounds like all Kennard needs to do is build up his conditioning, but that may take some time after being sidelined for multiple weeks.