Luke Kennard Injury: Questionable for Game 2
Kennard is questionable for Thursday's Game 2 matchup with the Thunder due to neck soreness.
Kennard must have tweaked his neck during Game 1 on Tuesday, and now he's in danger of sitting out Game 2. If he is forced to the sidelines, that would open up minutes for Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht and Bronny James.
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