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Luke Kennard Injury: Questionable for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Kennard is questionable for Thursday's Game 2 matchup with the Thunder due to neck soreness.

Kennard must have tweaked his neck during Game 1 on Tuesday, and now he's in danger of sitting out Game 2. If he is forced to the sidelines, that would open up minutes for Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht and Bronny James.

Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers
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