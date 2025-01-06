Luke Kennard Injury: Upgraded to questionable
Kennard (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
This is a nice surprise for a Memphis team that has been ravaged by injuries. Kennard was previously ruled out for this contest, but he's now trending towards giving it a go. The sharpshooter is averaging 8.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 21.0 minutes per contest this season.
