Luke Kennard Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Kennard (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks.

This is a nice surprise for a Memphis team that has been ravaged by injuries. Kennard was previously ruled out for this contest, but he's now trending towards giving it a go. The sharpshooter is averaging 8.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 21.0 minutes per contest this season.