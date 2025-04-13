Luke Kennard Injury: Won't play Sunday vs. Dallas

Kennard (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Kennard will miss Sunday's regular-season finale due to right knee soreness, but he should be ready to go for the start of the Grizzlies' postseason run, potentially as soon as Tuesday for the start of the Play-In Tournament. With Kennard, Desmond Bane (groin), Ja Morant (shoulder) and Scotty Pippen (back) all out, the door is open for Yuki Kawamura, Cam Spencer, Vince Williams and John Konchar to all see increased playing time.