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Luke Kennard News: Another standout performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Kennard contributed 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 101-94 win over Houston in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Kennard continued his recent surge, having now scored 50 points in his past two games, powering the Lakers to a 2-0 series lead over the Rockets. It continues what has been a strong end to the season for the veteran, playing a sizeable role following injuries to both Austin Reaves (oblique) and Luka Doncic (hamstring). The next challenge for Kennard will be to repeat his heroics away from home when the two teams meet in Houston on Friday.

Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers
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