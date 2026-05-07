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Luke Kennard News: Available for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Kennard (neck) has been cleared to play in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Thunder on Thursday, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Kennard evidently picked up the neck injury during Game 1, but the issue won't prevent him from taking the court Thursday evening. He'll presumably provide support off the bench behind Austin Reaves and Marcus Smart in Game 2.

Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers
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