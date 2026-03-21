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Luke Kennard News: Bounces back Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Kennard supplied 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and three rebounds across 20 minutes during Saturday's 105-104 victory over the Magic.

Kennard broke out of a brief scoring slump, as he entered Saturday having been held to 11 total points across his prior five games. The veteran sharpshooter is struggling to maintain much fantasy appeal, averaging 6.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 20.4 minutes per contest in his last nine games.

Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers
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