Luke Kennard News: Busy on defense in win
Kennard finished Thursday's 119-103 win over the Warriors with 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 32 minutes.
Making his third straight start with Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) both out, Kennard set a new season high in steals while scoring in double digits for a third straight contest. During his current starting stint, the 29-year-old guard is averaging 13.0 points, 9.3 assists, 6.7 boards, 2.0 steals and 0.7 threes in 32.0 minutes.
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