Luke Kennard News: Cleared to play Friday

Kennard (finger) is available for Friday's game against Phoenix, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.

Kennard popped up on Friday's injury report due to a left finger injury, but the veteran sharpshooter has been given the green light to play against the Suns. He has started in each of the Lakers' last three games, and over that span he has averaged 13.0 points, 9.3 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals over 32.0 minutes per game.