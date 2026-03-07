Luke Kennard News: Contributes off bench
Kennard ended Friday's 128-117 victory over the Pacers with 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes.
Kennard helped the Lakers close things out with seven of his 15 points coming in the fourth quarter, and he finished as the team's third-leading scorer behind Luka Doncic (44) and Austin Reaves (19). Kennard has hit at least two triples in each of his last five games after failing to do so in each of the seven games prior. Over that five-game span, Kennard has averaged 11.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.8 threes over 24.2 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Kennard See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 530 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide33 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 561 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Schedule: Top Streaming Picks & Matchups82 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 25102 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Kennard See More