Luke Kennard headshot

Luke Kennard News: Contributes off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Kennard ended Friday's 128-117 victory over the Pacers with 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes.

Kennard helped the Lakers close things out with seven of his 15 points coming in the fourth quarter, and he finished as the team's third-leading scorer behind Luka Doncic (44) and Austin Reaves (19). Kennard has hit at least two triples in each of his last five games after failing to do so in each of the seven games prior. Over that five-game span, Kennard has averaged 11.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.8 threes over 24.2 minutes per game.

Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Kennard
