Luke Kennard News: Extends three-point streak

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 12:02pm

Kennard chipped in nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes during Sunday's 111-89 loss to Boston.

Kennard's role hasn't taken a dramatic shift since he joined the Lakers, and he remains a deep-league fantasy streamer for triples. The veteran sharpshooter has knocked down at least one trey in eight straight games, during which Kennard has averaged 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.1 minutes per contest while shooting 50.0 percent from downtown.

