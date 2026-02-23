Luke Kennard News: Extends three-point streak
Kennard chipped in nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes during Sunday's 111-89 loss to Boston.
Kennard's role hasn't taken a dramatic shift since he joined the Lakers, and he remains a deep-league fantasy streamer for triples. The veteran sharpshooter has knocked down at least one trey in eight straight games, during which Kennard has averaged 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.1 minutes per contest while shooting 50.0 percent from downtown.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Kennard See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 518 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide21 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 549 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Schedule: Top Streaming Picks & Matchups70 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 2590 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Kennard See More