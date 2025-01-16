Luke Kennard News: Flirts with double-double in win
Kennard recorded 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-9 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 129-115 win over the Spurs.
Kennard continues to play well off the bench, having now scored double-digits in seven of the past eight games. Injuries to other players provided Kennard with an opportunity to step into a larger role, something he has capitalized on in recent weeks. In fact, over the past two weeks, he is averaging 10.8 points, 2.6 three-pointers and 4.2 assists in 23,8 minutes per game. The Grizzlies have one of the deepest rotations in the league, with Kennard currently at the forefront of the second unit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now