Luke Kennard News: Hits for 19 against Phoenix
Kennard closed with 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and three steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 101-73 win over the Suns.
It was another strong showing from Kennard, who's been keeping the Lakers' backcourt afloat in the absence of Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique). While starting the last four games, Kennard has averaged 14.5 points, 7.8 assists, 5.3 boards, 2.3 steals and 1.0 threes.
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