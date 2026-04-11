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Luke Kennard News: Hits for 19 against Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Kennard closed with 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and three steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 101-73 win over the Suns.

It was another strong showing from Kennard, who's been keeping the Lakers' backcourt afloat in the absence of Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique). While starting the last four games, Kennard has averaged 14.5 points, 7.8 assists, 5.3 boards, 2.3 steals and 1.0 threes.

Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers
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