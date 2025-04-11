Luke Kennard News: Improved performance Friday

Kennard supplied 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to Denver.

Kennard was back in the rotation, scoring double-digits for the first time in the past 10 games. It's been an up-and-down season for Kennard, at one point playing a key role, starting four consecutive games in early February. Through 65 games, he has averaged 8.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 22.6 minutes per game.