Luke Kennard News: Logs 10 points in victory
Kennard finished with 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 120-106 win over the Timberwolves.
Kennard's acquisition has paid dividends as he continues to log meaningful minutes with his new team. Although he'll need a major injury to be fantasy relevant, he'll provide solid support during the playoff push. Kennard had an eventful day off, as he pummeled Luka Garza in Paul George's Other League Call of Duty series on Twitch.
