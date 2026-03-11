Luke Kennard headshot

Luke Kennard News: Logs 10 points in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Kennard finished with 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 120-106 win over the Timberwolves.

Kennard's acquisition has paid dividends as he continues to log meaningful minutes with his new team. Although he'll need a major injury to be fantasy relevant, he'll provide solid support during the playoff push. Kennard had an eventful day off, as he pummeled Luka Garza in Paul George's Other League Call of Duty series on Twitch.

Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Kennard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Kennard See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 5
Rotowire Staff
34 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide
Author Image
Dan Bruno
37 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
65 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Schedule: Top Streaming Picks & Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Schedule: Top Streaming Picks & Matchups
Author Image
Dan Bruno
86 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
106 days ago