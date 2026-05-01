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Luke Kennard News: Moving back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 6:49pm

Kennard will come off the bench in Friday's Game 6 of the Western Conference first-round series against Houston, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Kennard has started in every game of the series to date. However, with Austin Reaves moving back into the starting lineup, Kennard will come off the bench for the first time since the 139-96 loss to Oklahoma City on April 2.

Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers
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