Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Kennard headshot

Luke Kennard News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Kennard (knee) is off the injury report for Tuesday's Play-In Game against Golden State.

Kennard missed the club's regular-season finale in Sunday's win over Dallas due to right knee soreness, though he's set to return for Tuesday's Play-In Game. The 28-year-old has averaged 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 22.5 minutes per game in his last 10 appearances.

Luke Kennard
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now