Luke Kennard News: Not listed on injury report

Kennard (knee) is off the injury report for Tuesday's Play-In Game against Golden State.

Kennard missed the club's regular-season finale in Sunday's win over Dallas due to right knee soreness, though he's set to return for Tuesday's Play-In Game. The 28-year-old has averaged 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 22.5 minutes per game in his last 10 appearances.