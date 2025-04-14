Luke Kennard News: Not listed on injury report
Kennard (knee) is off the injury report for Tuesday's Play-In Game against Golden State.
Kennard missed the club's regular-season finale in Sunday's win over Dallas due to right knee soreness, though he's set to return for Tuesday's Play-In Game. The 28-year-old has averaged 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 22.5 minutes per game in his last 10 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now