Luke Kennard News: Poor performance Saturday

Kennard finished with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 16 minutes during Saturday's 125-112 loss to the Thunder.

Kennard moved back to the bench and delivered his worst performance since before Christmas. The Grizzlies are starting to get healthy bodies back on the floor, meaning Kennard's role is likely to be anything but consistent, at least for the foreseeable future. While he could move into a meaningful spot again at some point, it appears as though his time as a regular starter has come to an end.