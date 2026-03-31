Luke Kennard News: Pours in 19 points from bench
Kennard logged 19 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes during Monday's 120-101 win over the Wizards.
Kennard had a perfect opportunity to contribute with Luka Doncic (suspension) and Marcus Smart (ankle) absent, and he delivered with his second-highest scoring total of the season. The Lakers have been running with a shallow rotation, and although the offense doesn't always flow in his direction, he'll be one of the first guys to come in with the second unit on a nightly basis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Kennard See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2110 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 554 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide57 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 585 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Kennard See More