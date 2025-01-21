Fantasy Basketball
Luke Kennard headshot

Luke Kennard News: Probable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 21, 2025 at 3:42pm

Kennard (ankle) has been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Kennard dealt with his fair share of injuries earlier in the season but has played in the last seven games for Memphis despite dealing with some ankle soreness. The 28-year-old is averaging 9.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 46.1 percent from the floor and 46.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Luke Kennard
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
