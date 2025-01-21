Luke Kennard News: Probable for Wednesday

Kennard (ankle) has been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Kennard dealt with his fair share of injuries earlier in the season but has played in the last seven games for Memphis despite dealing with some ankle soreness. The 28-year-old is averaging 9.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 46.1 percent from the floor and 46.6 percent from beyond the arc.