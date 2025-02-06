Luke Kennard News: Quiet again Wednesday

Kennard provided five points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 138-107 victory over the Raptors.

Kennard remained in the starting lineup but once again, struggled to find any real rhythm. He has now scored a total of 15 points over the past three games, trending in the wrong direction after an encouraging period in late-January during which he scored at least 20 points in three of five games. Despite starting, Kennard's role is far from guaranteed given the current depth in Memphis.