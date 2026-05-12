Luke Kennard headshot

Luke Kennard News: Quiet in Game 4 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Kennard notched five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 115-110 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Kennard certainly had some positive moments in the playoffs, stepping up for the injured Luka Doncic (hamstring). The veteran sharpshooter is now set to hit the open market as a free agent where he will likely garner plenty of interest. Across 78 regular-season contests, Kennard averaged 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.3 three-pointers.

Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers
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