Luke Kennard News: Quiet in loss Tuesday
Kennard racked up zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in six minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 loss to the Mavericks.
Kennard played a season-low six minutes, failing to score for the first time since making his season debut a month ago. The Grizzlies are starting to get a healthy roster back on the floor, limiting Kennard's opportunities. At best, he is likely to be utilized as a perimeter scoring threat off the bench, whose playing time is often dependent on whether or not his shot is falling.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now