Luke Kennard headshot

Luke Kennard News: Records triple-double Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Kennard provided 15 points (5-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 134-128 loss to Dallas.

Kennard moved to the starting lineup due to the absence of Luka Doncic (hamstring), and the sharpshooter responded by notching the first triple-double of his career. Kennard has always had solid fantasy value due to his three-point shooting ability, but being a starter and holding a sizable role on offense -- due to the absences of Doncic and Austin Reaves (oblique) -- should translate to a considerable uptick in his fantasy upside. With Reaves sidelined until early May in a best-case scenario and Doncic having an uncertain timetable to return, Kennard should continue to experience a bigger role on offense -- both in real life and fantasy -- until further notice.

Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Kennard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Kennard See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
16 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 5
Rotowire Staff
60 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide
Author Image
Dan Bruno
63 days ago