Luke Kennard News: Records triple-double Sunday

Kennard provided 15 points (5-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 134-128 loss to Dallas.

Kennard moved to the starting lineup due to the absence of Luka Doncic (hamstring), and the sharpshooter responded by notching the first triple-double of his career. Kennard has always had solid fantasy value due to his three-point shooting ability, but being a starter and holding a sizable role on offense -- due to the absences of Doncic and Austin Reaves (oblique) -- should translate to a considerable uptick in his fantasy upside. With Reaves sidelined until early May in a best-case scenario and Doncic having an uncertain timetable to return, Kennard should continue to experience a bigger role on offense -- both in real life and fantasy -- until further notice.