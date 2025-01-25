Fantasy Basketball
Luke Kennard headshot

Luke Kennard News: Retreating to bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Kennard is not in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Jazz on Saturday.

Kennard started against the Pelicans on Saturday due to the absence of Ja Morant (illness), and the former finished with 27 points, six assists, three rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes in a 139-126 win. However, with Morant available for Saturday's game, Kennard will retreat to the bench.

Luke Kennard
Memphis Grizzlies
