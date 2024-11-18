Luke Kennard News: Scores eight off bench

Kennard notched eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 26 minutes during Sunday's 105-90 win over the Nuggets.

Desmond Bane is healthy again, while Marcus Smart missed Sunday's game due to an illness. Ja Morant (ankle) remains week-to-week, meaning Kennard will have the opportunity to provide some streaming appeal in deeper formats. Over his last six appearances, Kennard has averaged 7.0 points, 4.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 20.2 minutes.