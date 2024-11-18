Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Luke Kennard headshot

Luke Kennard News: Scores eight off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Kennard notched eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 26 minutes during Sunday's 105-90 win over the Nuggets.

Desmond Bane is healthy again, while Marcus Smart missed Sunday's game due to an illness. Ja Morant (ankle) remains week-to-week, meaning Kennard will have the opportunity to provide some streaming appeal in deeper formats. Over his last six appearances, Kennard has averaged 7.0 points, 4.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 20.2 minutes.

Luke Kennard
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now