Luke Kennard headshot

Luke Kennard News: Shifts to bench against Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Kennard will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Ja Morant (knee) is good to go Thursday, which means Kennard will revert back to Memphis' second unit. Across his last seven appearances as a reserve, the veteran sharpshooter has averaged 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 0.7 steals in 21.0 minutes.

Luke Kennard
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
