Luke Kennard News: Sniffs double-double from bench
Kennard chipped in 11 points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 138-133 loss to Sacramento.
Although Kennard resides in a crowded depth chart, he's occasionally popped for some fantasy-worthy totals. Ne's recorded three consecutve games with double-digit scoring totals, and his number should continue to hover around 30 minutes while the backcourt deals with injuries at both positions.
